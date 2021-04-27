Bill to rein in governor's emergency powers OK'd by Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's current and future governors would be limited in wielding powers during state emergencies unless there's support from other elected leaders in a bill approved Tuesday by the state Senate.

The bill was filed by Republicans unhappy with many of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's directives on businesses and schools over the past 13 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House approved a different bill last month that also attempts to rein in the governor's powers.

Courts have generally favored Cooper in litigation challenging his authority during the health crisis. Cooper vetoed a bill last year addressing his emergency powers and Council involvement.

The current emergency process provides "one person with unilaterally unchecked power to write or delete laws with complete discretion for any length of time,” said Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican and bill co-sponsor.

The measure, approved in a party-line 28-21 vote, says any executive order declaring a state of emergency or taking other actions to respond to an emergency would expire in 10 days of its issuance without the backing of a majority of the Council of State.