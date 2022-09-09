Bill to rename VA clinic for Walorski headed to Biden's desk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A bill to rename Mishawaka’s Veterans Affairs Clinic after late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski is headed to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
The bill passed the U.S. House last month, and Indiana’s two senators — Republicans Todd Young and Mike Braun — introduced an identical version in the Senate, which unanimously approved it Thursday, a news release said.
The legislation would name the health center the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic,” The Journal Gazette reported.
“Jackie was a good friend and committed public servant, and we miss her deeply,” Young said in a statement. “During her service, Jackie never lost sight of protecting our Hoosier veterans.”
Braun said in a statement that Walorski “dedicated her life to serving Hoosiers, and had a special passion for helping veterans and their families get the benefits they have earned.”
Walorski and two members of her staff died Aug. 3 when their SUV crossed the median of a highway in Elkhart County and struck an oncoming vehicle.