 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill to require Holocaust lessons in schools advances

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public schools would have to teach lessons about the Holocaust and other episodes of genocide under a bill advanced by lawmakers on Tuesday.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 44-0 vote, despite some questions about which specific moments in history could be defined as genocide.

Sen. Jen Day, of Omaha, said she introduced the bill to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are never forgotten. Day said it's particularly important now as more people who experienced the atrocities firsthand age and die.

The bill would require the Nebraska State Board of Education to develop “measurable academic content standards" about the Holocaust and other incidents of genocide as part of the state's social studies standards.

Two more legislative votes are required before the bill goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News