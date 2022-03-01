Bill to require Holocaust lessons in schools advances

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public schools would have to teach lessons about the Holocaust and other episodes of genocide under a bill advanced by lawmakers on Tuesday.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 44-0 vote, despite some questions about which specific moments in history could be defined as genocide.

Sen. Jen Day, of Omaha, said she introduced the bill to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are never forgotten. Day said it's particularly important now as more people who experienced the atrocities firsthand age and die.

The bill would require the Nebraska State Board of Education to develop “measurable academic content standards" about the Holocaust and other incidents of genocide as part of the state's social studies standards.

Two more legislative votes are required before the bill goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0