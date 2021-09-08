Bill to weed out bad cops heads to California governor

“What we know for sure is that bad apples put everyone’s life in danger, including the lives of their partners and their colleagues and their fellow officers on the force,” Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager said.

Bradford named his bill the Kenneth Ross Jr. Police Decertification Act, after a 25-year-old Black man killed in Los Angeles County in 2018. The officer who killed him was cleared of wrongdoing, but had previously been involved in three other shootings.

“I believe cops who shoot people shouldn’t be in our communities, and this bill gives us the ability to decertify cops when they abuse their power to harm us," Ross' mother, Fouzia Almarou, said in a statement.

The measure was co-sponsored by the Let Us Live Coalition, which includes families effected by police confrontations, but the group said lawmakers went too far in softening the bill to provide additional due process protections. The version sent to Newsom, it said, has "the potential to cede too much power to a predominantly law enforcement structure."