Bill trimming emergency powers heads to governor's desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that curbs Republican Gov. Brad Little's authority during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic is headed to the governor's desk.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 28-7 to pass the bill that's a reworked version of previous legislation Little vetoed. Shortly after, the House passed the bill on a 48-8 vote.

The earlier version of the bill was vetoed by Little and the Senate was unable to overcome the veto. But Senate leaders said Little worked with them on the latest measure, and they anticipate his approval.

The watered-down version of the measure is intended for states of “extreme emergency," and replaces an entire section of Idaho law having to do with emergency declarations. It limits an Idaho governor's ability to alter laws, take away gun rights, prevent religious and other gatherings, and limit people from going to work during emergencies.

The bill also lists enemy attacks and insurrections as extreme emergencies. Certain provisions kick in if more than 12 counties are involved, which would include the coronavirus pandemic. Emergencies lasting longer than 90 days would require the involvement of the Legislature. Currently, a governor can renew emergency declarations every 30 days without the Legislature.