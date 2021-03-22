Bill would allow any voter to bring a minor party petition

The proposal matches the deadlines to turn in petitions and withdraw signatures that apply to other election petitions, such as referendums, the secretary's office said in a statement.

“This bill does nothing less than legalize voter fraud,” said Mike Meloy, an attorney for the Montana Democratic Party. It "lets anyone qualify a minority party for the ballot regardless of whether they have any connection to the minority party. Its sole purpose is to do an end run around the Supreme Court decision.”

Jacobsen's office did not respond to a question about whether the bill would, as critics argue, clear the way for anyone — whether they are associated with a minor party or not — to present a petition to qualify another party for the ballot.

In 2020, the Montana Republican Party paid $100,000 to gather signatures to qualify the Green Party of Montana for the primary ballot. However, the spending wasn't reported until April 15, more than a month after the deadline to turn in petitions.

The Green Party itself had said it was not involved in the effort and that it did not support some of the people who filed to run in the primary as Green Party candidates.