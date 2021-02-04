Bill would allow offenders to expunge multiple felonies

Owen said Thursday he hopes House Bill 122 addresses some of governor’s concerns by increasing the time a person must wait to clear their record of multiple convictions.

Right now, a person can get one felony expunged five years after completing all terms and conditions of their sentence.

Republican Rep. Bill Kinkade of Byhalia said he believes the current law is more than sufficient. He said the new proposal still goes too far.

“What you’re suggesting to us today is we’re going to look at expungement as a do-over, as you have multiple opportunities," Kinkade said. “I don’t believe that was the idea behind expungement to start with.”

“Expungement is there for an individual to get his life back on track, for him to pay for his past sins,” he said. "What you’re saying is that we can commit a crime and then another one and have it expunged again and then expunged again.”

Owen said all decisions about expungement would be made at the discretion of a judge. The court can deny an offender's petition if it is not convinced the person applying has been rehabilitated.

Democratic Rep. John Hines of Greenville said he supports the legislation, which could help curtail recidivism.