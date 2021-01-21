Bill would ban guns in government buildings, hospitals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A state Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban the possession of guns in government buildings, hospitals and child care centers, following the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard nearly three hours of testimony Wednesday, the Bennington Banner reported.

“If you were to ask the average Vermonter, they would say those are common-sense ideas,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, a Democrat and Progressive from Burlington, who introduced the bill. “You don’t need and don’t want guns in those areas.”

He said he was inspired to file the bill because of political tensions and inflamed rhetoric over the past several years, including scenes of armed protesters entering statehouses and the U.S. Capitol in “an intimidating and sometimes threatening manner."

The bill would not apply to protests outside government buildings, said Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Sears, D-Bennington. State and federal law enforcement and military personnel would be exempted, the newspaper reported.