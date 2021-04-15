Bill would ban state enforcement of federal gun laws

Democrats argued Republican lawmakers are setting the state up for a lawsuit.

“We are going to get sued. We are going to lose. And it's going to cost us a lot of money as a state because we want to make a statement,” said Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham.

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton said the bill dubbed the “Alabama Second Amendment Preservation Act" is not necessary because the Second Amendment already protects gun rights.

“These are unnecessary bills that we bring just to showcase, because we have a President that came out with an executive order to try to save lives,” he said.

Biden this month announced a half-dozen executive actions, including a move to crack down on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check.

Biden has also called for a ban on assault weapons but any new gun legislation will likely face an uphill climb.

Because the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, many previous GOP state efforts to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. The Alabama bill, like some in other states, focuses on enforcement and argues, “under existing constitutional law, the federal government may not require a state or its officers to administer or enforce a federal regulatory program.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0