 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill would ban state enforcement of federal gun laws
0 comments
AP

Bill would ban state enforcement of federal gun laws

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate on Thursday backed legislation to make it a crime for local police officers to enforce any new federal gun restrictions, part of a wave of GOP nullification proposals to try to resist any new gun control measures.

Senators voted 21-5 for the bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Republicans in several states are pushing such measures, although some lawmakers questioned whether it could survive a legal challenge. Opponents of the bill argued that the U.S. Constitution already protects gun rights and that Republican lawmakers are going to get the state embroiled in a costly lawsuit that they will ultimately lose.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor for an officer to enforce a new federal law or executive order effective after President Joe Biden’s inauguration that “regulates the ownership, use, or possession of firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories.”

“This bill would expand freedom and liberty for Alabama citizens by ensuring that certain federal restrictions would not be supported by the government or the government agencies of Alabama,” Allen said, reading a letter from a constituent.

Democrats argued Republican lawmakers are setting the state up for a lawsuit.

“We are going to get sued. We are going to lose. And it's going to cost us a lot of money as a state because we want to make a statement,” said Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham.

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton said the bill dubbed the “Alabama Second Amendment Preservation Act" is not necessary because the Second Amendment already protects gun rights.

“These are unnecessary bills that we bring just to showcase, because we have a President that came out with an executive order to try to save lives,” he said.

Biden this month announced a half-dozen executive actions, including a move to crack down on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check.

Biden has also called for a ban on assault weapons but any new gun legislation will likely face an uphill climb.

Because the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, many previous GOP state efforts to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. The Alabama bill, like some in other states, focuses on enforcement and argues, “under existing constitutional law, the federal government may not require a state or its officers to administer or enforce a federal regulatory program.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News