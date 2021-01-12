Bill would bar contributions from North Dakota governor

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert signaled it was unlikely he would support Magrum’s bill.

“Political contributions are freedom of speech,” Pollert said.

House minority leader Josh Boschee said he and his fellow Democrats, who are badly outnumbered in the Legislature, probably won’t support the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said the bill probably would not make it over to his chamber.

“I won’t support it,” Wardner said. “I think it tries to encroach on someone’s privacy rights. The governor has privacy rights, too.”

Magrum said Burgum’s willingness to spend millions of dollars to back certainl lawmakers has created a chilling effect in the legislature.

“I believe he has created a fear in the Legislature that he may target them next,” Magrum said.

Burgum has been criticized before for pulling out his wallet in a perceived attempt to curry favor with lawmakers. In 2016 and just ahead of the Republican nominating convention, Burgum sent checks to several legislators, and many of them returned the money.

Burgum was not endorsed by his fellow Republicans but went on to win in the primary that year.

