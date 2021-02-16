Bill would end tax hikes for companies researching disease

California gives companies credits against their state income taxes if they spend money on certain things, including research and development. Last year, lawmakers limited the number of tax credits that companies could claim in a single year to $5 million. They also stopped companies with revenue over $1 million from deducting their net operating losses from state income taxes. Those changes were projected to generate an additional $3.8 billion for the state.

Petrie-Norris said she limited the bill to the life sciences industry because it is a “uniquely important moment” in the pandemic. But she said she would be “interested in and excited about a broader conversation” to eliminate the tax increases for other companies.

Masimo, an Irvine-based company that makes equipment to monitor hospital patients, started about 30 years ago in an Orange County garage, according to Paul Ordal, vice president for public policy. He said the company now employs more than 5,000 people, including 800 in Orange County, and makes equipment that helps monitor 200 million patients worldwide.

During the pandemic, Ordal said the company spent money to make its technology smaller so people could use it at home.

“That's helping our hospital surge capacity issues,” he said. “We continue to innovate. And that is really important for our state that we support and really invest in the innovators and the science that's being done in our state, because it's helping people around the world stay healthy."

