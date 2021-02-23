Bill would give legislators term limits, extend Senate term

“I believe that the two-year term causes us to be scared of our own shadow and afraid to pass bold legislation,” Dolezal said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states moved between 1990 and 2000 to impose term limits on their lawmakers. Georgia would be the first new state in decades to add term limits, and would be relatively unusual in the South, with Louisiana and Florida the only other states enforcing limits. Six states that adopted term limits have repealed them or seen them struck down by state courts.

If adopted, the 12 years would begin running after the 2024 elections. House and Senate members could run for office in the opposite chamber and get 12 more years, or could run again after being out of office for at least one year.

Opponents warn the measures would drain chambers of their institutional knowledge and leave lawmakers more reliant on lobbyists and bureaucrats when making decisions.

“It restricts the rights of voters to choose their legislators," Democratic Sen. Nikki Merritt of Grayson said earlier this month. "If they’re happy with the legislator that they have, there’s no reason we should be taking that choice away from them.”