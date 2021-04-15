Bill would have North Dakota finance amusement park

The legislation, signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum last week, would tap 20% of future oil tax collections coming into the Legacy Fund to help establish loans for expensive infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor’s office has not reviewed the legislation.

“The governor wouldn’t comment on an amendment to a bill that hasn’t reached his desk,” Nowatzki said.

Bismarck GOP Rep. Mike Nathe, who sponsored the bipartisan legislation signed last week, said the Jamestown proposal fits its intent of investing in North Dakota, which is one of the least visited states.

The amendment has yet to be reviewed by legislative budget writers. Even if it’s accepted as an add-on to the state Commerce Department’s budget, the State Investment Board, which invests the Legacy Fund money, would still have to approve the idea.

The loan also would have to be matched with $5 million from local sources. If that is done, the project would then get a $5 million no-strings-attached grant from the state’s general fund, which largely comes from state taxes on income, sales, energy, tobacco and gambling.