Bill would make it harder to get initiatives on Idaho ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to make it more difficult to get an initiative or referendum on the Idaho ballot.

Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months.

The proposed law would diminish the effect of large population centers in getting an initiative on the ballot.

The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Sen. Steve Vick.

“It seems clear to me that as the population of Idaho continues to grow and concentrate in the urban areas, that those areas are going to end up making many decisions,” Vick said. “I think the wisdom of having broad support for an initiative is worthwhile and we don’t forget those people who don’t live in population centers.”

Voter-driven ballot initiatives have become a major focus in the state in recent years. After years of inaction by Republican lawmakers, 62 percent of Idaho voters approved an initiative expanding Medicaid in 2018.