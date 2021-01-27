Bill would refund money to businesses fined during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire businesses that have been fined for violating emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic would get their money back under a GOP-sponsored bill before a House committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson, told the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee that eight businesses have been fined a total of $10,000 so far. His proposed legislation would require the state to reverse any findings that businesses violated the rules, refund any fines paid and restore any suspended or revoked permits or licenses once the state of emergency has ended.

“I think a lot of people feel like this all came at them fast, they don’t fully understand it, and even with the best intentions, they may get caught up in this, and that’s a terrible way to operate,” he said. “That’s why so many businesses, even the ones that have not been impacted, are reaching out and liking this bill, because it’s more of a safety net. If they do get targeted by enforcement action, at least it’s temporary and they know they can move on once this pandemic has passed.”