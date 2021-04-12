 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill would rename, expand Alaska Native language council
0 comments
AP

Bill would rename, expand Alaska Native language council

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A bill has advanced in the Alaska State Legislature that would rename a state council on Alaska Native languages and expand its membership.

The bill would rename the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council to the Council for Alaska Native Languages and add two members to the current five-person council, KTOO Public Media reported Friday.

Members of the House Special Committee on Tribal Affairs heard comments from the bill's supporters last Tuesday. The committee then voted to advance the bill to the House Finance Committee.

X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, a council member and Tlingit language scholar, said the Legislature should support growth of the 21 Alaska Native languages that are spoken today.

“But by my estimations, and the estimations of language experts across the state, over half of them may have fewer than 10 speakers remaining, and we’re only talking about incremental change or only toeing a line that does keep us in a death spiral,” Twitchell said.

The council produces a report every two years. The report published last year encouraged programs to immerse students in Alaska Native languages.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTOO-FM.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Workers prepare former Longfellow School for demolition

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News