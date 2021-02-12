Bill would require Kansas schools to fully reopen next month

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas schools would be required to offer full, in-person instruction starting March 26 under a bill that was introduced Friday.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said in news release announcing the bill that students must not continue to “languish in virtual learning."

The state Department of Education recommended this week that school districts allow middle and high school students resume full-time in-person instruction if precautions are taken. Several of the state’s largest districts have been offering in-person classes only part-time for middle and high-schoolers or teaching students only online.

“Kansas parents have been patient, but they have seen their children struggling and they have had enough," Masterson said. "It’s time to do what is desperately needed and get Kansas kids back to school.”

Marcus Baltzell, a spokesman for the Kansas National Education Association, said he hadn't yet had a chance to review the bill.

But he noted: “Schools have been open since the beginning but returning to in-person instruction in a time of a pandemic should happen when it is safe to do so according to the medical experts. That has been our position all along and that will continue to be our position.”