Billions in spending plans win backing of Louisiana Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A more than $38 billion Louisiana state operating budget for next year flush with federal coronavirus aid won unanimous support Thursday from state senators, who didn't face the budget cut fights of prior years and instead got to divvy up an influx of pandemic-related cash.

The 2021-22 spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1 includes pay raises, education spending increases, payment boosts to foster parents and millions in legislative pet projects. But it didn't include new dollars sought for early learning programs and fell short of the teacher pay raise that lawmakers originally said they were planning.

With huge sums to spend and no cuts to haggle over, senators voted 38-0 for the operating budget with little discussion and no questions after it was presented by Finance Chairman Bodi White, the Baton Rouge-area Republican who handles the budget bills in the Senate.

“We had more resources this year. We all believe at the end of the day that we did the best we could with what we had,” said Republican Senate President Page Cortez.