 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bills creating new minority Congress district rejected

  • 0
Redistricting Session

FILE - The Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., is seen on Jan. 21, 2021. The Louisiana House has approved a bill shifting boundary lines for the state’s six congressional districts Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 — without creating a second majority Black district sought by civil rights organizations. The vote for the bill by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was 70-33. A series of amendments creating a new “majority-minority” district were defeated by similar margins.

 Melinda Deslatte - staff, ap

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has approved a bill shifting boundary lines for the state’s six congressional districts Thursday — without creating a second majority Black district sought by civil rights organizations.

The vote for the bill by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was 70-33. A series of amendments creating a new “majority-minority” district were defeated by similar margins.

A similar bill has been approved by the state Senate. Whichever one gains final passage will face legal challenges from voting rights advocates, although the possibility of success was thrown into doubt with a recent Supreme Court ruling in an Alabama redistricting case.

There is also a possibility of a veto by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. But Edwards has not committed to a veto and the bills have so far received enough support to override a veto.

People are also reading…

Redrawing of district lines is necessary every 10 years because of population shifts reflected in the census. The bills redrawing congressional maps largely keeps six current districts intact: five represented by white Republicans; one, stretching from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, encompassing a majority Black population represented by a Black Democrat.

“It keeps the status quo,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee said as he handled the bill for Schexnayder. “And it's based off of the traditional lines that this body has drawn before, that has passed legal muster, and we believe this map will also pass legal muster.”

Repeatedly, members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus challenged that assertion, saying no real effort had been made by the House to create a second mostly Black district in a state where a third of the population is African American. That, they said, would violate the Voting Rights Act.

“There was no attempt to create a second majority minority district, and that is a violation,” declared Rep. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat who tried on the House floor Thursday afternoon — and earlier in a House committee — to advance legislation creating a second majority Black district.

Magee defended the Schexnayder bill and echoed other lawmakers who said redrawing the districts fairly is a complicated process. Some proponents of legislation with a single majority Black district have noted the challenge of connecting the widely spread out areas of Black population in the state.

With 70 votes, the House bill had exactly the number of votes that would be needed to override an Edwards veto. Democrat Francis Thomson of Delhi joined two independents in granting Schexnayder's bill final passage.

While a court challenge is highly likely, its possibility of success was thrown into doubt recently when the U.S. Supreme Court, rejecting a lower court ruling, effectively halted efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama in time for this year’s election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police Chief Rex Mueller talks to the media following Thursday's armed standoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News