Bills creating new minority Congress district rejected

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has approved a bill shifting boundary lines for the state’s six congressional districts Thursday — without creating a second majority Black district sought by civil rights organizations.

The vote for the bill by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was 70-33. A series of amendments creating a new “majority-minority” district were defeated by similar margins.

A similar bill has been approved by the state Senate. Whichever one gains final passage will face legal challenges from voting rights advocates, although the possibility of success was thrown into doubt with a recent Supreme Court ruling in an Alabama redistricting case.

There is also a possibility of a veto by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. But Edwards has not committed to a veto and the bills have so far received enough support to override a veto.

Redrawing of district lines is necessary every 10 years because of population shifts reflected in the census. The bills redrawing congressional maps largely keeps six current districts intact: five represented by white Republicans; one, stretching from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, encompassing a majority Black population represented by a Black Democrat.

“It keeps the status quo,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee said as he handled the bill for Schexnayder. “And it's based off of the traditional lines that this body has drawn before, that has passed legal muster, and we believe this map will also pass legal muster.”

Repeatedly, members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus challenged that assertion, saying no real effort had been made by the House to create a second mostly Black district in a state where a third of the population is African American. That, they said, would violate the Voting Rights Act.

“There was no attempt to create a second majority minority district, and that is a violation,” declared Rep. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat who tried on the House floor Thursday afternoon — and earlier in a House committee — to advance legislation creating a second majority Black district.

Magee defended the Schexnayder bill and echoed other lawmakers who said redrawing the districts fairly is a complicated process. Some proponents of legislation with a single majority Black district have noted the challenge of connecting the widely spread out areas of Black population in the state.

With 70 votes, the House bill had exactly the number of votes that would be needed to override an Edwards veto. Democrat Francis Thomson of Delhi joined two independents in granting Schexnayder's bill final passage.

While a court challenge is highly likely, its possibility of success was thrown into doubt recently when the U.S. Supreme Court, rejecting a lower court ruling, effectively halted efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama in time for this year’s election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0