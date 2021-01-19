Bills limiting governor's executive powers draw vetoes

“We're going to see if there is common ground that doesn't violate the constitution,” Beshear said. “That gives the flexibility we need for what appears to be a mutating virus. And we're certainly going to do our part ... about different options we think are going to be there.”

The governor said the vetoed bills related to his COVID actions amount to unconstitutional encroachments into executive authority to respond to emergencies. His comments could foreshadow legal battles over the measures if the legislature overrides the vetoes.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court last year upheld the governor’s authority to issue his coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Republican lawmakers accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals, claiming the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application. They have criticized him for not consulting with them before taking his actions.