Bills on pandemic power, virus lawsuit protection advance

“I don’t know that we need to limit the hands of decision makers, especially when they’re guided by health people trying to give us good advice too,” Ivey told reporters. “We’ll just have to see where that goes.”

Committee members voted 9-2 to advance a bill to shield companies and others from lawsuits during the pandemic. The bill by Republican Sen. Arthur Orr could provide immunity for businesses, health care providers and others from certain damages claimed by individuals who allege that they contracted or were exposed to the virus.

Orr said the bill would give protection to companies, churches and other entities from virus-related claims only if they were following appropriate precautions.

“A business that chose to ignore that guidance and did not require, say like masks in their workplace or took no steps to try to limit the interaction of their workers being very close together then they would not have protection in that safe harbor,” Orr said.

The governor and GOP leadership have said the bill is a priority and it could receive a floor vote as soon as Thursday.