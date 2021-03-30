Bills propose funding full-day kindergarten, water projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers advanced last-minute spending plans Tuesday to pump money into full-day kindergarten and water projects and to pay off unemployment insurance debts as the big-ticket budget items surfaced on the final day of the legislative session.

The proposals would tap into both state and federal funding as lawmakers continued finding uses for the massive infusion of pandemic relief headed to Kentucky. State government in Kentucky is expected to eventually receive about $2.4 billion from the federal aid package championed by President Joe Biden and passed by congressional Democrats.

One proposal contained $140 million in state funds to support full-day kindergarten. The measure won Senate passage on a bipartisan 36-1 vote soon after it was advanced by a committee. The measure was awaiting a House vote with a few hours left in the session.

Kentucky’s school districts now get state funding for half-day kindergarten, with districts using local taxpayer money to pay for full-day services.

The spending plan also included Gov. Andy Beshear's proposal to use $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat. The program faced an unprecedented surge in jobless claims last year due to COVID-19.