Bills striking at vaccine mandate head to Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana lawmakers have taken aim at the coronavirus vaccine, sending Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards two bills that would keep state and local government agencies from mandating the immunization in order to receive certain services.

Separate votes Monday gave final passage to the the anti-vaccine proposals from Republican Reps. Danny McCormick and Kathy Edmonston. Edwards — who has championed the vaccine and is regularly urging his state's residents to get the shot — hasn't taken a position on the legislation, and no agency in his administration has publicly proposed requiring the immunization for services.

“He will review the bills when they reach his desk and see how they conform with recommendations from doctors and public health experts as well with current Louisiana law relating to vaccines, which does allow for certain exemptions,” Edwards spokesperson Christina Stephens said in a statement.

But Stephens' statement also defended the coronavirus vaccines as safe and effective and said they “have already saved lives and are our way out of this pandemic.”