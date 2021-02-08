Bills target New Hampshire vaccine registry, rules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire would be prohibited from mandating vaccines and its vaccine registry would switch from an opt-out to an opt-in system under two bills before a House committee Monday.

The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee held public hearings on two bills sponsored by Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton. While several speakers brought up the COVID-19 vaccine, Lang said neither was inspired specifically by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first would declare an “inalienable right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion that the person accepts any medical intervention, including immunization.” Lang said he objects to state rules requiring foster parents to be vaccinated against certain diseases.

“We can yell about this bill to death, and ‘what if’ this bill to death, but the bottom line is, you believe that an individual has the right to choose what they get poked with, what they’re cut open with, and that the state can never mandate or force medical procedures on an individual, or you don’t,” he said. “I believe that I have the right, and every individual in New Hampshire, has the right to make that choice.”