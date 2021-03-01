Bills to curb wolf numbers advance in Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Hunters and trappers who kill wolves in Montana could be reimbursed for their expenses by private groups under a proposal advanced by state lawmakers Monday that critics said is akin to the bounties that nearly exterminated the predators last century.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted to allow the payments amid pressure from livestock and hunting groups that say Montana has too many wolves.

A separate measure advanced by senators would allow individuals to kill unlimited numbers of wolves, hunt at night with artificial lights and night vision scopes and use bait to lure wolves into traps.

The bills passed in 30-20 votes by the Senate largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and most Democrats opposed. The Senate will vote on the bills for a third and final time before they are considered by the House.

Supporters said the measures are needed to help officials more closely manage wolf numbers and preserve hunting opportunities for animals preyed on by wolves, including deer and elk. Current rules allow hunters and trappers to kill up to five wolves each.

The reimbursement measure is modeled after a program in Idaho, where a private group pays its members up to $1,000 for costs incurred while scouting, hunting or trapping wolves.