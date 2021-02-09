 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term ones
View Comments
AP

Bills would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term ones

{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Republican-led House are looking at measures that would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term abortions and remove restrictions on picketing outside abortion clinics.

New Hampshire is among the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion. A group of anti-abortion bills heard last year did not pass the Legislature, which was then led by Democrats.

Rep. Walter Stapleton, R-Claremont, told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday he hoped his bill “protecting nascent human life as a reasonable state interest" would “reduce, if not yet completely eliminate, the dichotomy we've had for 48 years between the Right-to-Life of of the preborn and the lawful consent granted for abortion under the law."

The bill would establish criminal penalties and disciplinary action for people who perform abortions to “terminate the life of a viable fetus," except when there is a danger to the mother's health.

Rep. Beth Folsom, R-Wentworth, sponsored a bill that would prohibit abortions if the gestational age of the fetus is at least 24 weeks, unless there is a medical emergency.

“It is kind of shameful that we are still having to be here addressing this embarrassing lack of restrictions whatsoever on abortions performed in a mother's womb," she said.

Opponents say the bills could have severe impacts on women's health care and on the ability of doctors to practice medicine in the state.

“Each pregnancy and each circumstance is unique," said Kayla Montgomery of Planned Parenthood in New Hampshire. “And that's why when people are making personal medical decisions, one-size-fits-all laws like this just don't work."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Undocumented immigrants and the COVID-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News