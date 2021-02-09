Bills would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term ones

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Republican-led House are looking at measures that would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term abortions and remove restrictions on picketing outside abortion clinics.

New Hampshire is among the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion. A group of anti-abortion bills heard last year did not pass the Legislature, which was then led by Democrats.

Rep. Walter Stapleton, R-Claremont, told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday he hoped his bill “protecting nascent human life as a reasonable state interest" would “reduce, if not yet completely eliminate, the dichotomy we've had for 48 years between the Right-to-Life of of the preborn and the lawful consent granted for abortion under the law."

The bill would establish criminal penalties and disciplinary action for people who perform abortions to “terminate the life of a viable fetus," except when there is a danger to the mother's health.

Rep. Beth Folsom, R-Wentworth, sponsored a bill that would prohibit abortions if the gestational age of the fetus is at least 24 weeks, unless there is a medical emergency.