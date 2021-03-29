Biodegradable plastic maker plans $700M Georgia factory

The company said it plans to build a 2 million square-foot (186,000 square-meter) facility in Bainbridge near its current property. The company said the first half of production would come online in the middle of 2023, with the remainder of production coming online in early 2024. Danimer said it forecasts that it will contract to sell all the production capacity.

The company merged with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. in December, gaining $380 million in cash. Danimer has a plant in Winchester, Kentucky, that it is also expanding. That expansion to an existing plant is projected to enter production early next year.

The company has been based in Bainbridge for more than a decade and makes other bioplastics that are used in food packaging and bottling. Danimer says it holds or is seeking more than 150 patents in more than 20 countries.

Marie Hodge Gordon, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said final incentives are still being negotiated for what is the largest corporate investment announced in Georgia so far this year. Google and Microsoft have announced major expansions in Atlanta, but haven't named values for their investments.