DENVER (AP) — Victor Mitchell of Castle Rock is running as a Republican for Colorado governor in the 2018 primary election. Here are some biographical details.

NAME: Victor Mitchell.

AGE: 52 (Born Dec. 12, 1965).

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, San Diego State University; Master's, public administration, Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: State representative, 2007-2009.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: CEO, Lead Funding, real estate lender; adjunct professor, Colorado State University College of Business; founder/chair/CEO, several wireless, data provider and real estate firms.

FAMILY: Married to wife Amy. They have three children.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @Vic4Gov, Facebook.com/Vic4Gov and Instagram.com/vic4gov. Website: http://www.vicforgov.com

