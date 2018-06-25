DENVER (AP) — Walker Stapleton of Denver is running as a Republican for Colorado governor in the 2018 primary election. Here are some biographical details.
NAME: Walker Stapleton.
AGE: 44 (Born April 15, 1974).
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, Williams College; M.A., business economics, London School of Economics; MBA, Harvard Business School.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Colorado state treasurer, 2011-present.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Former chairman/CEO, Sonoma West Holdings, Inc., commercial real estate; real estate investor.
FAMILY: Married to wife Jenna. They have three children.
SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @WalkerStapleton, and Facebook.com/Walker.R.Stapleton. Website: http://www.stapletonforcolorado.com