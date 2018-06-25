DENVER (AP) — Cary Kennedy of Denver is running as a Democrat for Colorado governor in the 2018 primary election. Here are some biographical details.
NAME: Cary Kennedy.
AGE: 50 (Born June 20, 1968).
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, St. Lawrence University; Master's, public administration, Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs; J.D., University of Denver, Sturm College of Law.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: State treasurer, 2007-2010.
PROFESSIONAL: Chief financial officer/deputy mayor, city of Denver. Budget analyst, Gov. Bill Romer's Office of State Planning and Budgeting. Fiscal analyst, Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.
MILITARY: None.
FAMILY: Married to husband Saurabh Mangalik. They have two children.
SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @CaryKennedy, Facebook.com/carykennedyforgovernor and Instagram.com/carykennedy4gov. Website: http://www.carykennedyforgovernor.com/