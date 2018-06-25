DENVER (AP) — Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne of Denver is running as a Democrat for Colorado governor in the 2018 primary election. Here are some biographical details.
NAME: Donna Lynne.
AGE: 64 (Born Oct. 27, 1953).
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, University of New Hampshire; Master's, public administration, George Washington University; Doctorate, public health, Columbia University.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Colorado lieutenant governor and chief operating officer, 2016-present.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Former group president, Kaiser Permanente. Former executive vice president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan. Former chair, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Various administrative positions, New York City government.
FAMILY: Married to husband Jim Brown. Lynne has three children and two stepchildren.
SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @DonnaLynneCO, Facebook.com/LynneforColorado and Instagram.com/lynneforcolorado. Website: http://www.lynneforcolorado.com/