Bipartisan infrastructure deal stalls as bigger plan gains

But the American Chemistry Council called on lawmakers to remove the fees, saying they would likely be paid by consumers in the form of higher costs.

“Pay-fors are still up in the air,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who was also part of the larger group of 21 senators who signed on to the bipartisan effort but is now unsure about it.

The core negotiating group, made up of five Democratic and five Republican senators, says money could come from $125 billion in COVID-19 relief funds approved in 2020 but not yet spent, as well as untapped unemployment insurance funds, among a hodgepodge of other sources.

As the bipartisan group struggles to devise consensus over revenue streams, it’s becoming increasingly clear that their proposal might not be fully paid for at all — opening it to another attack from senators who may withhold their votes over deficit concerns.

“This ought to be credibly paid for,” said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, signaling the party’s stance.

Ten Republican senators would be needed to back the bipartisan bill, joining with all 50 Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold typically required to overcome a filibuster and advance it toward passage.