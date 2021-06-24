Bipartisan policing deal unlikely this week in blow to talks

A last-minute turnaround was possible. At the very least, negotiators seemed likely to resume their efforts once Congress returns next month from recess.

But a failure to nail down a full agreement Thursday on legislation aimed at curbing the use of force by police and making them more accountable for abuses would be a further blow to lawmakers' efforts, draining away more time as they address an issue that's roiled the country since last year. Bargainers have already spent months trying to resolve differences, reflecting the complex web of issues and political imperatives that have prevented action so far.

According to people familiar with the talks, the two most divisive issues have been Democrats' efforts make individual police officers accused of abuses liable for civil penalties and whether to make it easier to bring criminal cases against officers for excessive use of force.

Last month, lawmakers missed a May 25 deadline set by President Joe Biden. That date marked the one-year anniversary of when Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer who has since been convicted in his killing.