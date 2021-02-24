Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin

At that election, voters can rank their favorites in order of preference from first to fifth. If one candidate gets a majority of first-place votes, the election is over. If no one has a majority, there is an instant run-off where the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and anyone who had that person as their top choice instead has their second favorite candidate counted.

The votes are counted again and that process continues until someone reaches a majority of the votes. Unlike the current system, the highest vote-getter wins even if they don’t have a majority. But under ranked-choice, the winner isn’t determined until someone has more than 50% of the vote, even if some voters initially ranked them as their second or lower choice.

Proponents argue that ranked-choice voting would make elections less politically polarized, increase third party, women and minority candidates and reduce negative campaigning. Critics, who have largely been Republican, say the system is too complicated for voters and could be abused by those who want to game it.

Bill co-sponsor, Republican state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield, said moving away from a partisan primary would mean candidates don't have to cater to political extremes. With the threat of a primary challenge removed, politicians would have more incentive to appeal to voters in the middle, he said.