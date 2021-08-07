 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birmingham settles nuisance suit against apartment owner
0 Comments
AP

Birmingham settles nuisance suit against apartment owner

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham city officials have settled a lawsuit they filed in June against an apartment complex, accusing the owner of maintaining a public nuisance.

The city in a Friday news release announced the settlement with Steele Valley Brook LLC, the company that owns the Monarch Ridge Apartments on the northeastern edge of the city.

The owner agreed to pay $15,000 to the city's neighborhood revitalization fund, keep using a license plate reader and sharing data with Birmingham police and make the complex's surveillance system accessible to the police department's crime center.

The owner will also employ a gate guard from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, keep using off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputies for security patrols and cooperate with the city on a 90-day study of whether different security measures are needed.

The city will dismiss its lawsuit with the court enforcing the settlement for one year.

When the city sued, it said police officers had responded to at least two homicides and four other gun-related incidence since February 7.

City Attorney Nicole King said the city has successfully closed nine nuisance cases since the spring of 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

+9
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
National Politics

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News