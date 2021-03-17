Bitterly divided House panel OKs big school voucher bill

PHOENIX (AP) — A bitterly divided Arizona House committee voted Wednesday to advance a massive expansion of the state’s school voucher program just over two years after voters overwhelmingly rejected universal school vouchers.

Republicans called the measure already passed by the full Senate a lifeline for 600,000 low-income students who would become entitled to state funding for private school tuition. Minority Democrats argued it would siphon money from already-underfunded public schools and go against the will of voters who rejected the larger expansion in 2018.

Testimony was equally split, with members of a grassroots group who succeeded in putting the 2017 expansion law on the ballot saying the proposal was a special interest giveaway at the expense of public schools and backers noting that public school closures caused by the pandemic made it even more important to give parents options.

Sharon Kirsch, a co-founder of Save Our Schools Arizona and a mother of two teens attending public schools, ticked off the gradual expansion of the program. It began as a way for disabled students to use state money for private special education in 2011 and expanded nearly every year until the 2017 universal voucher program was challenged by her group.