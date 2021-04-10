Biz groups ask governor not to roll some counties to Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 70 state business organizations are urging Gov. Jay Inslee to delay for three weeks any decision to return some counties to more restrictive coronavirus standards, which would hurt businesses.

Inslee has said he will announce Monday if any counties have to move backward because of rising COVID-19 cases. Currently, all counties in the state are in Phase 3.

Moving some counties back to Phase 2 would punish struggling businesses while doing little to stop the spread of COVID, the business groups said in a letter sent Friday night to Inslee.

The letter was signed by groups including the Association of Washington Business, the Washington Hospitality Association and numerous chambers of commerce across the state.

“After a very difficult fall and winter, our state finally celebrated together the important milestone of Phase 3 reopening,” the letter said, adding the state should focus on increasing the vaccination rate instead of rolling back to Phase 2.

Phase 3 allows businesses to operate at 50% of capacity, compared to 25% in Phase 2, the letter said. People in a county that is downgraded will simply travel to a nearby county that remains in Phase 3, the letter said.