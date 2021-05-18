Black faith leaders, lawmakers, push to end death penalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of Black ministers, lawmakers and national activists announced a new effort Tuesday to abolish the death penalty in Ohio, citing growing bipartisan opposition and the country's recent reckoning over racial injustice.

The death penalty is a modern cousin to lynching, with people of color disproportionately sentenced to death, said members of the Ohio Black Legislative Caucus and the Ohio Council of Churches. They also pointed to the March abolition of the death penalty in Virginia, the first southern state to do so.

Numerous abolition bills have come and gone in the Ohio General Assembly in past years, including some bipartisan efforts. But today's environment is different, as cumulative calls by constituents for abolition are reaching members of both parties, said Rep. Stephanie Howse, a Cleveland Democrat.

“You can look at very liberal Democrats and very conservative Republicans who are saying the same thing,” Howse said. “I feel like we have just the synergy at this time in history.”