Black lawmakers disappointed by selection of white judges

South Carolina uses a 10-member committee appointed by lawmakers to screen potential judicial candidates and recommend up to three candidates to the General Assembly, which elects the state judges directly. Six of the 10 members of the Judicial Merit Selection Committee are legislators.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin is chairman of the selection commission. He said he was proud of this round of new judges and every candidate had a chance to campaign and show their qualifications to the entire General Assembly.

“So the criticism that this was not a diverse group doesn’t speak to the work of our committee, it speaks to each candidate’s own strengths,” the Republican from Myrtle Beach said.

Black lawmakers told the newspaper they would continue to try to recruit the best lawyers they can to be judges, but some wonder if the situation can ever change.