Blame game begins over Pennsylvania's slow vaccine rollout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are faulting the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for Pennsylvania’s slow COVID-10 vaccine rollout even as Wolf himself says insufficient supply is the real culprit, setting up a fresh political fight over who’s to blame for the frustrations of eligible residents trying to get inoculated.

GOP leaders in the House and Senate chided Wolf for the fact that Pennsylvania ranks second-to-last among the states in vaccine administration. The state has managed to get less than half of its federal allocation of doses into people’s arms, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials say about 720,000 Pennsylvania residents have received at least one shot through Thursday, a fraction of the more than 4 million who are currently eligible.

“The statewide rollout of this vaccine is fraught with inconsistencies, fraud, and a lack of transparency,” said Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, adding the slow rollout “will prolong any attempts to kick start an already devastated Pennsylvania economy.”

Wolf, for his part, has said the Trump administration overpromised on vaccines, hampering the ability of Pennsylvania to swiftly inoculate millions of people.