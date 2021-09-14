Blinken faces new round of hard Afghan questions in Congress

“There’s not enough lipstick in the world to put on this pig to make it look any different than what it actually is," Risch said.

Much as he did on Monday in an often contentious hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken tried to deflect the criticism and maintained the administration had done the best it could under extremely trying and chaotic circumstances.

Blinken again blamed the Trump administration for its Feb. 2020 peace deal with the Taliban that he said had tied Biden's hands, as well as the quick and unexpected collapse of the Afghan government and security forces that led to the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15.

“Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained," he said. “They were focused on what would happen after the United States withdrew, from September onward.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., demanded to know how the intelligence had been so wrong, suggesting that not only the wrong people were in charge of assessing the situation but that the policy had been incoherent.