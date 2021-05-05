Blinken takes anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine

“My first trip after Toria left her post as spokesperson, Foreign Minister Lavrov looked at my staff, and he said to me, ‘John, I see you finally fired that Toria Nuland’,” Kerry said to laughter at her swearing-in ceremony for assistant secretary of state for Europe. ”And I took great pleasure in looking at him and saying, ‘No, I promoted her.’"

Then came the infamous phone call, a recording of which was leaked by Russian intelligence services, in which Nuland derided the European Union’s hesitancy in attempts to mediate a resolution to the Ukraine crisis. “F - - - the EU,” Nuland said in the call with then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt.

The leak of the call went viral and was widely seen as a Russian attempt to split the U.S. from its European partners on Ukraine. But, while it did cause a media stir, the U.S. and Europe remained generally united in their positions, Russia found a new target for its hostility, Nuland's successor as spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, who is now Biden's press secretary, and she carried on in her position until Trump's election in 2016.

Now, after an absence of four years, and eight years after Kerry teased Lavrov about Nuland's elevation in the ranks, she's been promoted again: undersecretary of state for political affairs, where she'll enjoy considerable influence in policy decisions about Europe and elsewhere.

