Blinken to defend Afghan policy before skeptical Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to defend the Biden administration’s much-criticized handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan before Congress in what are expected to be contentious hearings.

In separate House and Senate testimony starting on Monday, Blinken will face lawmakers angry about the administration’s response to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and, more specifically, the State Department’s response to what many claim was a predictable result in the final days of the American military presence there.

The department has come under heavy criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to get American citizens, legal residents and at-risk Afghans out of the country after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

In remarks prepared for his first appearance, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken sought to deflect allegations of unpreparedness by noting that the Biden administration had inherited a U.S.-Taliban peace deal from its predecessor, along with a languishing program to grant visas Afghans who had worked for the U.S. government.