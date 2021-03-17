Block a bill? Biden wants old-school Senate filibusters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants the Senate to engage in old-fashioned filibusters, forcing senators who try to block bills to have to stand and talk for hours, as happened in Hollywood movies and during the civil rights era, if they want to object to his legislative agenda.

It would be a dramatic shift for the Senate, a throwback, embraced by leading Democrats in the 50-50 chamber who are looking for ways to prevent a Republican blockade of Biden's priorities.

Requiring a “talking filibuster” would force senators opposing a bill to make their case, rather than simply signal objections, but it could also grind the Senate to a halt and turn deliberations into a made-for-TV spectacle with political fallout for all sides.

Biden's backing gave a boost Wednesday to centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has suggested a similar approach, but leading senators said they're not quite ready to make any quick changes.

“I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster. You have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “You had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking.”