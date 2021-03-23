Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

“The only reason I was in that was to make the city of Boulder comply with state law,” said Chambers, adding that his heart goes out to the families of those killed. “I would still do the same thing I did. … Do you think (the shooter) cares that the city of Boulder had an assault rifles ban? Let’s get realistic here.”

The city hasn't yet decided whether to appeal the ruling.

While there are signs the influence of the NRA is declining nationally as it files for bankruptcy, pro-gun rights forces remain strong in many states. The Second Amendment has long been important in Colorado, where two state lawmakers lost their seats after backing gun restrictions in 2013.

As the state increasingly trends Democratic, though, there’s been more momentum behind gun-safety measures and a similar lawmaker-recall effort failed in 2019 after the passage of a so-called red-flag law, which allows a judge to temporarily remove guns from people who are considered a danger to themselves or others.

Colorado State Shooting Association, for its part, said any new renewed debate on gun laws after Monday's slayings should come after allowing time for grief and healing, according to a statement where they called the shooting a “horrible event."