Blocking of Indiana cigarette tax hike frustrates advocates

“The reason we’re advocating for this is to reduce our smoking rate because it has been demonstrated through study after study that raising the tax on tobacco products is the best way to reduce smoking rate,” Brinegar said.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Thursday that the cigarette tax increase was being stripped from the budget plan as it didn’t have enough support among GOP senators.

“If we go with a tax like that — and we very well may do that someday — then we want to make sure that it’s going to really move the needle on some of the health parameters that we really need to move as far as the health of Hoosiers go,” Bray said. “And I guess I felt like, and a number of our caucus members felt like, that we probably weren’t quite there yet to do that.”

Bray said Senate Republicans support a new state tax on vaping liquids. Bray said it should be similar to taxes now charged on cigarettes but didn’t give specifics.