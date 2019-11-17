Bloomberg apologizes for ‘stop and frisk’ police practice

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is reversing his longstanding support of the controversial “stop and frisk” police strategy ahead of a potential Democratic presidential run.
Addressing a black church in Brooklyn, Bloomberg says of the practice that often led to the disproportionate detaining of blacks and Latinos that he “can’t change history” but he now realizes “I was wrong.”
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh has filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary, officially giving President Donald Trump two major Republican primary challengers in the early voting state.
King said he entered the secure hearing room to bear witness to “the greatest atrocity I’ve seen in the United States Congress in 17 years.” He claimed "there’s no provision in the Constitution that allows" private impeachment hearings.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's watchdog is nearing the release of its report on the early stages of the FBI's Russia investigation, a document likely to revive debate about a politically charged probe that shadowed President Donald Trump's administration from the outset.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With historic impeachment hearings underway, Democrats and Republicans are hardening their arguments over the actions of President Donald Trump as they set out to win over a deeply polarized American public.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It didn’t take long at Friday’s impeachment hearing before Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Intelligence Committee’s only Republican woman, was gaveled down by the panel’s Democratic chairman.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Tennessee’s top election officials say Bloomberg has requested a petition that would require securing 2,500 signatures from registered voters in less than a month if he wants to qualify for the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot. The secretary of state’s office confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Bloomberg requested the ballot petition earlier this week.