Board finds mayor's talk show doesn't break ethics rules

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — An ethics board has dismissed a complaint that a south Georgia mayor violated the city's ethics language by making offensive comments on his politically conservative radio talk show.

The Valdosta board voted 2-1 Wednesday, local news outlets report, to dismiss the complaint against Mayor Scott James Matheson.

Opponents say they hope the City Council will revive the issue when the decision is presented to them.

“I think the city council needs to decide whether they think it’s appropriate for the mayor of Valdosta to use his 15 hours of conservative talk show radio to speak for the city and speak as the mayor and speak for the city," said Mark George. "All they have to do is say ‘No more.’”

The mayor said he is open to dialogue with opponents.

“Come see me,” Matheson said. “We’ll work together to solve whatever actual problem, not the problems with me, an individual’s problems with me, but we’ll solve whatever actual problems they see in this community.”