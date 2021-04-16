Body camera footage: 3 shots before officer said 'police'

The three officers were responding to a burglary in progress, involving a report of a man inside a house and a distraught woman, Nagata said about why the first officer ordered Myeni onto the ground.

“We don't know if he has weapons in his waistband or in his pockets,” Nagata said.

One officer deployed a stun gun, which didn't seem to have an effect on Myeni. It looked like one the probes struck Myeni but he kept fighting, Nagata said.

According to news reports, Myeni's wife said her husband was from South Africa.

The officers were brave, Nagata said. “I'm proud because they were in a fight for their lives,” he said. “I would have been shivering if I responded to that.”

One officer who suffered facial fractures and a concussion remained hospitalized, Nagata said.

Police have yet to release body camera footage from the April 5 shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. Ballard, who recently announced she will retire June 1 after receiving a critical performance review from the police commission, has said the department is still reviewing footage from 50 body cameras.

