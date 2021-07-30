 Skip to main content
Body found in burned vehicle on central Alabama road
AP

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — A body has been found in a burned vehicle in a remote area of central Alabama, a sheriff said.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a death investigation Thursday after the body was found on a logging road in the northern part of the county. No other details were immediately released.

The sheriff’s office is asking members of the public to contact them if they have any information.

The area is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

